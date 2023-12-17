MOP Skinner, freshman Swindel help Texas defend volleyball title with sweep of No. 1 Nebraska

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Madisen Skinner had 16 kills and Ella Swindle became the fourth true freshman setter to lead her team to a national championship as Texas defended its NCAA Volleyball title by dominating No. 1 overall seed Nebraska 3-0. With Skinner, named the Most Outstanding Player with 34 kills in the Final Four, Texas won its fourth NCAA crown 25-22, 25-14, 25-11 by sweeping the Cornhuskers, who had lost just one set in the tournament. The young Cornhuskers were out of sync most of the day, with much of the credit going to the Longhorns’ service game that produced a championship-match record 12 aces. Harper Murray had seven kills for Nebraska, which had 20 kills and 19 attack errors. Texas lost championship games to Nebraska in 1995 and 2015.

