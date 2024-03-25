Moore’s 21 points and 10 rebounds lead No. 1 seed Texas past No. 8 Alabama 65-54

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Moore matched her career best with 21 points, had 10 rebounds and made a timely defensive play in the fourth quarter to help No. 1 seed Texas beat Alabama 65-54 on Sunday in a second round women’s NCAA Tournament game. Freshman Madison Booker also scored 21 for Texas, which will face the Utah-Gonzaga winner in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Portland, Oregon. Booker wears No. 35 in honor of Kevin Durant, who was at the game. Texas (32-4) has its most victories since finishing 32-3 in 1987-88. Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 17 for Alabama (24-10), a No. 8 seed, and Aaliyah Nye added 14.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.