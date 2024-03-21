Moore, Washington lead Vanderbilt women past Columbia 72-68 in NCAA First Four

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Iyana Moore scored 22 points, Sacha Washington had a double-double and Vanderbilt celebrated its return to the NCAA Tournament with a 72-68 win over Columbia in a battle of 12-seeds in the First Four on. The Commodores, who are in their 28th NCAA Tournament but first since 2014, face fifth-seeded Baylor on Friday. Washington had 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting and 15 rebounds for Vanderbilt. Khamil Pierre added 11 points for Vanderbilt and Justine Pissott had 10. Moore delivered the big shot, hitting a 3-pointer that made it 69-62 with 24.4 seconds to play but the win wasn’t secure until Pissott made two free throws with 2.3 seconds left. Kitty Henderson had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Lions, who were making their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

