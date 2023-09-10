Moore throws for 290 yards and 3 scores as UCLA beats San Diego State 35-10

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dante Moore threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns in his second college game and T.J. Harden had a 53-yard scoring run for UCLA, which used big plays to overpower the San Diego State Aztecs 35-10. Moore is an 18-year-old from Detroit who completed 17 of 27 passes. He appears to have won the quarterback competition against Ethan Garbers with the Bruins’ Pac-12 opener coming up in two weeks against two-time defending champion Utah. The Bruins outgained the Aztecs 550 yards to 259.

