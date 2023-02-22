Moore scores 25, helps Villanova edge No. 16 Xavier 64-63

CINCINNATI (AP) — Justin Moore scored 25 points and Villanova edged No. 16 Xavier 64-63 for its biggest victory under first-year head coach Kyle Neptune. Cam Whitmore had 11 points for the Wildcats, who are 14-14 and dealt a big blow to the Musketeers’ Big East title hopes. Souley Boum scored 17 points for Xavier, which is 20-8. The Musketeers beat Villanova 88-80 on Jan. 7.

