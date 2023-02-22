Moore scores 25, helps Villanova edge No. 16 Xavier 64-63

By JEFF WALLNER The Associated Press
Villanova forward Eric Dixon (43) shoots over Xavier forward Cesare Edwards (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joshua A. Bickel]

CINCINNATI (AP) — Justin Moore scored 25 points and Villanova edged No. 16 Xavier 64-63 for its biggest victory under first-year head coach Kyle Neptune. Cam Whitmore had 11 points for the Wildcats, who are 14-14 and dealt a big blow to the Musketeers’ Big East title hopes. Souley Boum scored 17 points for Xavier, which is 20-8. The Musketeers beat Villanova 88-80 on Jan. 7.

