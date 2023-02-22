Moore scores 25, helps Villanova edge No. 16 Xavier 64-63

CINCINNATI (AP) — Justin Moore scored 25 points and Villanova edged No. 16 Xavier 64-63 for its biggest victory under first-year head coach Kyle Neptune. Cam Whitmore had 11 points for the Wildcats, who are 14-14 and dealt a big blow to the Musketeers’ Big East title hopes. Souley Boum scored 17 points for Xavier, which is 20-8. The Musketeers beat Villanova 88-80 on Jan. 7.
Xavier guard Souley Boum (0) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot at the buzzer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joshua A. Bickel
Villanova guard Mark Armstrong (2) chases down a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joshua A. Bickel
Villanova forward Cam Whitmore (22) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joshua A. Bickel