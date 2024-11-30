Moore scores 24, Oklahoma beats Louisville 69-64 to win Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — alon Moore scored 24 points, Glenn Taylor Jr. scored eight of his 12 points in the final 6 minutes and Oklahoma beat Louisville 69-63 to win the Battle 4 Atlantis. Jeremiah Fears added 10 points for Oklahoma (7-0). Reyne Smith hit a 3-pointer for Louisville to make it 58-all with 5 minutes to play but Taylor scored the next six points for the Sooners, including a fade-away jumper in the lane that gave them a 64-59 lead with 1:35 to play and Oklahoma held on from there.

