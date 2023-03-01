Moore scores 20, Mississippi St. beats S. Carolina 74-68

Shakeel Moore scored 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting, Tolu Smith added 16 points and Mississippi State beat South Carolina 74-68. Moore made a jumper and then, after a steal by Cameron Matthews, added a layup before D.J. Jeffries made to free throws that gave the Bulldogs the lead for good at 59-57 with 6:41 to play. Gregory “GG” Jackson II made two free throws to pull South Carolina back within two points with five minutes remaining but Moore answered with a 3-pointer and the Gamecocks got no closer. Jackson made 11 of 11 from the free-throw line and led the Gamecocks with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.