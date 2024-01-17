Moore scores 17 points and makes all 7 shots as No. 11 Texas women ease past Kansas 91-56

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Moore scored 17 points, making all seven of her shots, freshman Madison Booker added 15 points and No. 11 Texas beat Kansas 91-56. Texas scored 12 straight points in the first quarter to take a double-digit lead it would not relinquish. Kansas trailed by at least 20 points in the third quarter and by 30-plus throughout in the fourth. Moore, Booker and Khadija Faye each had double-digit points in the first half — combining for 36 — to help Texas build a 47-26 lead. The Longhorns shot 59% from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. The Jayhawks turned it over 12 times and shot just 37%. Faye finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, and Shaylee Gonzales added 12 points for Texas.

