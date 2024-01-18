Moore scores 16 as No. 15 Oklahoma pulls away to defeat West Virginia 77-63

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalon Moore scored 16 points and Javian McCollum and Rivaldo Soares each added 13 to help No. 15 Oklahoma defeat West Virginia 77-63. Otega Oweh added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma, which shot 63.6% in the second half to pull away and bounce back from losses to TCU and Kansas. Noah Farrakhan scored 14 points and RaeQuan Battle added 12 for West Virginia. The Mountaineers were trying to build momentum after upsetting then-No. 25 Texas last Saturday.

