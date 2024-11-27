Moore scores 15 points, Grand Canyon knocks off previously unbeaten Stanford 78-71 in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Collin Moore scored 15 points to lead five in double-figure scoring and Grand Canyon defeated previously unbeaten Stanford 78-71 in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational. Moore’s dunk sparked a 12-3 surge to give Grand Canyon a 61-52 lead with 7:24 to play. Makaih Williams and Ray Harrison each hit a 3 during the stretch. Stanford cut the deficit to six twice inside the final 1:20 before Jaylen Blakes’ three-point play pulled Stanford to 76-71 with 11 seconds left. Maxime Raynaud stretched his double-double streak to seven games, scoring 29 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to lead Stanford (6-1).

