Moore leads by one shot at Zozo Championship after opening with 7-under 63

By STEPHEN WADE The Associated Press
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, tees off on the 6th hole in the first round of the PGA Tour Zozo Championship at the Narashino Country Club in Inzai on the outskirts of Tokyo, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Taylor Moore shot a 7-under 63 to lead by one shot after the first round of the Zozo Championship, the only PGA Tour event in Japan. Max Greyserman, Nico Echavarria and Eric Cole were a shot behind after rounds of 64 at the Narashino Country Club on Thursday. Two players from Taiwan — C.T. Pan and Kevin Yu — were two back after 65s. Moore eagled the 562-yard 18th — his ninth hole of the round — when he chipped in from just over 100 feet away.

