Moore leads by one shot at Zozo Championship after opening with 7-under 63

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Taylor Moore shot a 7-under 63 to lead by one shot after the first round of the Zozo Championship, the only PGA Tour event in Japan. Max Greyserman, Nico Echavarria and Eric Cole were a shot behind after rounds of 64 at the Narashino Country Club on Thursday. Two players from Taiwan — C.T. Pan and Kevin Yu — were two back after 65s. Moore eagled the 562-yard 18th — his ninth hole of the round — when he chipped in from just over 100 feet away.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.