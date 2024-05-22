Moore hits another homer and Stanford beats No. 2 seed Oregon State to advance to the Pac-12 semis

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cort MacDonald went 3 for 4, Malcolm Moore hit another home run in the Pac-12 Tournament, and eighth-seeded Stanford beat No. 2 seed Oregon State 2-1 to advance to the semifinals after winning Pool B. Moore homered twice in an eight-run fourth inning on Tuesday to help Stanford snap a 10-game losing streak with a victory over Arizona State. He homered again in the fourth inning against Oregon State, driving it to deep right field to open the scoring. Oregon State elected to walk Moore in the fifth and Ethan Hott made them pay with an RBI single down the left-field line. Oregon State scored one in the ninth before Jabin Trosky flied out to end it.

