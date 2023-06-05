Moore hits 2 HRs, Beam has 10 Ks as Tennessee beats Charlotte, wins Clemson Regional

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Christian Moore went 2 for 2 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs, Zane Denton also hit a home run and Tennessee beat Charlotte 9-2 to win the Clemson Regional. Tennessee advances to the super regionals for the third consecutive season. Moore led off the bottom of the second with a home run and Zane Denton hit a solo shot to cap a three-run bottom of the fourth and give the Volunteers a 4-0 lead. Charlotte’s Austin Knight led off the fifth with a home run and Cam Fisher’s double scored Blake Jackson in the sixth to trim the deficit to 4-2 but Moore hit a two-run shot in bottom of the inning.

