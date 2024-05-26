Moore has 2 doubles, HR, Tennessee beats Vanderbilt 6-4 in SEC semis

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Christian Moore went 3 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs to help Tennessee beat Vanderbilt 6-4 in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. Top-seeded Tennessee plays No. 11 seed LSU in the championship game on Sunday. The Tigers are averaging nearly 11 runs in their four tournament games. Kavares Tears and Cannon Peebles hit back-to-back singles to lead off the sixth and Tears scored on a sacrifice fly by Dalton Bargo. Moore added a two-out two-run home run before Peebles singled to lead off the eighth and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-2. Braden Holcomb finished 2 for 4 with a home run a two RBIs and Jonathan Vastine was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.