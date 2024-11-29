Moore and Fears combine for 50 points as Oklahoma tops No. 24 Arizona in Battle 4 Atlantis

By The Associated Press
In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears (0) heads to the basket against Arizona during an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Aylen]

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Freshman Jeremiah Fears scored a season-high 26 points, Jalon Moore added 24 and Oklahoma held off No. 24 Arizona 82-77 in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Duke Miles made a high-arching floater in the lane with 2:55 remaining for a 78-69 lead, but Oklahoma failed to make another field goal the rest of the game. Miles finished with 11 points and Luke Northweather scored 10 for Oklahoma (6-0).

