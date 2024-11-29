Moore and Fears combine for 50 points as Oklahoma tops No. 24 Arizona in Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Freshman Jeremiah Fears scored a season-high 26 points, Jalon Moore added 24 and Oklahoma held off No. 24 Arizona 82-77 in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Duke Miles made a high-arching floater in the lane with 2:55 remaining for a 78-69 lead, but Oklahoma failed to make another field goal the rest of the game. Miles finished with 11 points and Luke Northweather scored 10 for Oklahoma (6-0).

