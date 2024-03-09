Mookie Betts plays 6 innings at shortstop as Dodgers deal with injuries to pitchers

Mookie Betts is moving along in his transition to shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club is hoping reliever Blake Treinen dodged a long-term injury even though he couldn’t get out of the way of a wicked line drive to the ribs. Betts had a single and fielded his only grounder cleanly in six innings of a 7-1 victory over Texas. Treinen was injured in the fourth when he was struck by a line drive from Sam Huff. The right-hander had X-rays, and further tests were planned Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.