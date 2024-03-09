Mookie Betts plays 6 innings at shortstop as Dodgers deal with injuries to pitchers

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a triple by Shohei Ohtani during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Phoenix, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

Mookie Betts is moving along in his transition to shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club is hoping reliever Blake Treinen dodged a long-term injury even though he couldn’t get out of the way of a wicked line drive to the ribs. Betts had a single and fielded his only grounder cleanly in six innings of a 7-1 victory over Texas. Treinen was injured in the fourth when he was struck by a line drive from Sam Huff. The right-hander had X-rays, and further tests were planned Sunday.

