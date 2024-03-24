Moody, Vazquez help Montana hold off Presbyterian 82-79 in OT at CBI

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Aanen Moody sank six 3-pointers and scored 34, Josh Vazquez added seven of his 15 points in overtime and Montana held off Presbyterian 82-79 in the CBI. Moody finished 14-for-21 shooting, including 6 for 9 from distance for Montana, which will play fourth-seeded Arkansas State in the quarterfinals.

