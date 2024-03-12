Moody leads Montana past Portland State 87-81 in Big Sky quarterfinals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Aanen Moody scored 27 points to propel Montana to an 87-81 victory over Portland State in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament. Montana (22-10), the highest remaining seed at No. 3, will play eighth-seeded Idaho State in Tuesday’s semifinals. No. 5 seed Montana State plays 10th-seeded Sacramento State in the other semifinal. Sac State knocked out top-seeded Eastern Washington after beating No. 9 seed Idaho in the first round.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.