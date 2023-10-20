Monza forward Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez banned for 2 years after failing doping test with Sevilla

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Monza forward Alejandro “Papu” Gomez has been banned for two years in a doping case stemming from his time at Spanish club Sevilla. That could possibly end the 35-year-old player’s career. Gomez tested positive last October while he was playing for Sevilla and shortly before joining the Argentina squad that went on to win the World Cup. Monza has confirmed that it has received notification from FIFA of the ban.

