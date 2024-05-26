Montreal’s Sirois, Nashville’s Willis stellar in scoreless draw

MONTREAL (AP) — CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois finished with four saves and Joe Willis stopped both shots he faced for Nashville SC in a scoreless draw. Sirois finished with his third clean sheet of the season for Montreal (3-7-4). Willis posted his third shutout this season for Nashville (3-4-7) with two of them coming in his last three outings.

