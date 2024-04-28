Montreal’s Sirois, Crew’s Schulte unyielding in scoreless draw

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jonathan Sirois had four saves for CF Montreal and Patrick Schulte stopped two shots for the Columbus Crew in a scoreless draw. Columbus (3-1-6) upped its unbeaten run at home to 27 matches in all competitions and has played to five straight draws in league action. The Crew lead Montreal (3-3-3) in the series 13-9-6 with a 10-3-3 record at home. It was the second clean sheet of the season for Schulte and Sirois, who notched the only save of the first half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.