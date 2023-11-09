Montreal’s Hernán Losada fired, the 11th of 29 Major League Soccer coaches to leave this year

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal fired Hernán Losada after the team failed to reach the playoffs, the 11th of 29 Major League Soccer coaches to leave his job this year. Assistant coach Sebastian Setti also was fired. Losada was hired last December after Wilfried Nancy left to become coach of the Columbus Crew. Montreal finished 10th among 15 teams in the Eastern Conference with 12 wins, 17 losses and five draws. The top nine teams in each conference reached the playoffs. Montreal fired Losada a day after Charlotte terminated Christian Lattanzio.

