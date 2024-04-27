Montreal’s Ann-Renee Desbiens earns first PWHL shutout in 2-0 victory over Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ann-Renee Desbiens posted the first shutout of her Professional Women’s Hockey League career in Montreal’s 2-0 win over Ottawa. Desbiens, who backstopped Canada to a gold medal in the world championship final earlier this month, stopped all 31 shots she faced on Saturday. Laura Stacey and Maureen Murphy scored for Montreal, which has a playoff spot secured. Ottawa’s Emerance Maschmeyer turned away 21 shots. A playoff spot remained in Ottawa’s reach with two games remaining in its regular season.

