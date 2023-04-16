Montreal suffers third straight shutout in loss to DC United

By The Associated Press
CF Montreal's Ahmed Hamdi, right, is defended by D.C. United's Russell Canouse during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Graham Hughes]

MONTREAL (AP) — Lewis O’Brien scored unassisted in the first minute of the second half to spark D.C. United to a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal. Tyler Miller finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet and help DC United (2-4-2) win for just the second time in its last 14 road matches. Montreal (1-6-0) has dropped three straight and been outscored 11-0. Montreal has scored just three goals this season and they all came in a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union in mid-March. The club entered play with a minus-13 goal differential — the worst through six matches in league history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.