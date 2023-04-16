Montreal suffers third straight shutout in loss to DC United

MONTREAL (AP) — Lewis O’Brien scored unassisted in the first minute of the second half to spark D.C. United to a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal. Tyler Miller finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet and help DC United (2-4-2) win for just the second time in its last 14 road matches. Montreal (1-6-0) has dropped three straight and been outscored 11-0. Montreal has scored just three goals this season and they all came in a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union in mid-March. The club entered play with a minus-13 goal differential — the worst through six matches in league history.

