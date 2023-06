Montreal ends Nashville’s 10-game unbeaten streak

MONTREAL (AP) — Bryce Duke scored in the 27th minute, rookie goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois collected his seventh clean sheet and CF Montreal ended Nashville 10-match unbeaten streak with a 1-0 victory. Montreal (8-9-1) won its sixth straight home match by a clean sheet to join the 2000 Kansas City Wizards as the only clubs to do so in a single season. Montreal also snapped a three-game losing streak in the series with its first win over Nashville. Nashville (10-4-5) had won seven games during its club-record unbeaten streak. Duke scored his second goal of the season. Sunusi Ibrahim got into the 6-yard box and sent a pass to the top of the 18 for Duke’s one-touch finish through traffic. It was just the 14th goal allowed all season by Nashville.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.