Montreal, Charlotte play to scoreless draw

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jonathan Sirois finished with four saves for CF Montreal, Kristijan Kahlina saved three shots for Charlottte FC and the two clubs played to a scoreless draw. Montreal (8-9-2) swept Charlotte (6-8-6) last season, scoring two goals in both wins, and was trying to become the first club to beat Charlotte three straight times. Montreal is just 1-8-2 in its 11 road matches this season and has been outscored 24-5. Only the 1998 Miami Fusion and 2017 Real Salt Lake clubs had worse differentials through 10 matches (minus-20). Charlotte is 5-1-4 in its last 10 home matches in all competitions.

