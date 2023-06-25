Montreal, Charlotte play to scoreless draw

By The Associated Press
CF Montréal's Joel Waterman defends against Charlotte FC's Benjamin Bender (15) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Kelley]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jonathan Sirois finished with four saves for CF Montreal, Kristijan Kahlina saved three shots for Charlottte FC and the two clubs played to a scoreless draw. Montreal (8-9-2) swept Charlotte (6-8-6) last season, scoring two goals in both wins, and was trying to become the first club to beat Charlotte three straight times. Montreal is just 1-8-2 in its 11 road matches this season and has been outscored 24-5. Only the 1998 Miami Fusion and 2017 Real Salt Lake clubs had worse differentials through 10 matches (minus-20). Charlotte is 5-1-4 in its last 10 home matches in all competitions.

