Montreal Canadiens’ Juraj Slafkovsky is learning to trust his shot early in his NHL career

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juraj Slafkovsky became the top pick in the 2022 NHL draft in part because he showed in the months leading up that he could score goals with an impeccable release. Now a season and a half into his pro career with the Montreal Canadiens, the 19-year-old from Slovakia is still learning to trust his shot. He says “everyone” around him is telling him he should shoot the puck more. After three goals in two games sandwiched around the All-Star break, Slafkovsky is building the kind of confidence that teammates hope will allow him to let it fly.

