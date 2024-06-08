Montreal, Boston selected as sites for hockey’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament next season

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Montreal and Boston will be the host cities for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February, the NHL announced Saturday along with releasing the schedule for the event. In Montreal, Canada plays Sweden on Feb. 12, the U.S. plays Finland on Feb. 13, then a doubleheader — Finland vs. Sweden and the U.S. vs. Canada — awaits on Feb. 15. In Boston, play resumes Feb. 17 with another doubleheader with Canada meeting Finland and Sweden meeting the U.S. The championship game is there on Feb. 20.

