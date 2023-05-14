Montreal blanks Toronto 2-0 for fourth straight victory

By The Associated Press
Toronto FC's Richie Laryea works the ball in front of CF Montreal's Mathieu Choiniere during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Graham Hughes]

MONTREAL (AP) — Lassi Lappalainen and Chinonso Offor scored second-half goals and CF Montreal shut out Toronto FC 2-0. Montreal (5-6-0) becomes the first team in league history to win four straight after beginning a season with fewer than five points through the first seven matches. No other team had won even three straight. Neither team scored until Lappalainen took a pass from George Campbell and found the net in the 53rd minute for his first goal of the season. Offor pushed the lead to 2-0 with an unassisted goal in the 68th minute. Offor’s second goal this season came 12 minutes after Toronto’s Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty was sent off the field for a second yellow card.

