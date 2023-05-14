Montreal blanks Toronto 2-0 for fourth straight victory

MONTREAL (AP) — Lassi Lappalainen and Chinonso Offor scored second-half goals and CF Montreal shut out Toronto FC 2-0. Montreal (5-6-0) becomes the first team in league history to win four straight after beginning a season with fewer than five points through the first seven matches. No other team had won even three straight. Neither team scored until Lappalainen took a pass from George Campbell and found the net in the 53rd minute for his first goal of the season. Offor pushed the lead to 2-0 with an unassisted goal in the 68th minute. Offor’s second goal this season came 12 minutes after Toronto’s Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty was sent off the field for a second yellow card.

