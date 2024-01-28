Montreal beats Ottawa 2-1 in PWHL in front of Canadian-record crowd of 8,646

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Maureen Murphy scored at 3:30 of overtime to give Montreal a 2-1 victory over Ottawa on Saturday in front of 8,646 fans at Place Bell, the largest crowd for a professional women’s hockey game in Canada. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 43 saves and Laura Stacey also scored for league-leading Montreal (3-2-2). Hayley Scamurra scored for Ottawa (2-3-1). Ottawa goalie Emerance Maschmeyer stopped Stacey on a penalty shot and finished with 22 saves.

