Montpellier playmaker Savanier scores late penalty to secure draw with Clermont in French league

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Playmaker Teji Savanier scored a late penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw for Montpellier against struggling Clermont in a rescheduled French league game. The match was ordered to be replayed following incidents last month when the teams met in the southern city. Clermont needed only seven minutes to take the lead Wednesday through Maxime Gonalons’ goal. The hosts were awarded a penalty for a handball in the box and Savanier scored it in the 87th minute. With just 10 points from 13 games, Clermont remained second from bottom, three points behind 13th-place Montpellier.

