Montpellier draws with lowly Nantes and finishes with 9 men

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Montpellier finished with nine men in a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Nantes in the French league. Lucas Mincarelli Davin and Arnaud Nordin were issued red cards in stoppage time on an inconclusive night for both sides fighting to avoid the drop. The point means Montpellier is almost sure of retaining its Ligue 1 status. Nantes will have to sweat it out with the four teams below it.

