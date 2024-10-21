Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian gets fired after nightmarish start to French league season

Coach Michel Der Zakarian was fired by French club Montpellier after his team was thrashed 5-0 at home by Marseille for a sixth loss in eight matches this season. The result left the 2012 French champions in last place, having already conceded 26 goals in a season marking the club’s 50th anniversary. “Tonight I felt compelled to end our collaboration,”Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin said after the match.

