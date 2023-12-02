Montoya and Doms each score in the opening four minutes to help Stanford beat BYU in College Cup

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Allie Montoya and Maya Doms each scored in the opening four minutes and Stanford held off BYU 2-0 to advance to its sixth championship appearance in school history. Stanford (20-0-4), in the College Cup for the 11th time, will play Florida State for the title on Monday. Stanford has won three national titles (2011, 2017, 2019), including two of the last six overall. Montoya and Doms both topped Stanford’s quickest goal of the season of eight minutes. Montoya lofted a shot over the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Lynette Hernaez for her second goal of the season. Doms settled a pass near the midfield circle and took three touches before sending in a shot from distance for her 11th of the year.

