Montez Sweat and Chicago Bears defense make winning possible despite struggles by QB Caleb Williams

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have a top-10 defense, and it is far from satisfied with its performance in the first part of the season. The defense has kept the team in games while the offense has struggled to find its footing as Caleb Williams goes through the usual learning process for rookie quarterbacks. The 2-2 Bears clinched both of their wins with late interceptions. But cornerback Jaylon Johnson says he thinks the defense hasn’t been good enough.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.