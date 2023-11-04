Montes spreads the wealth in Fordham’s 27-21 win over Bucknell

NEW YORK (AP) — CJ Montes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers and Fordham beat Bucknell 27-21. Montes completed 18-of-32 passes and connected with MJ Wright seven times for 145 yards and a score and Garrett Cody three times for 129 yards and a score which occurred on a 91-yard reception. The long play extended Fordham’s lead to 24-10 with 8:26 remaining in the third quarter. Ralph Rucker threw for 358 yards and two touchdowns for the Bison, who posted their lone lead at 3-0 on Matt Schearer’s 29-yard field goal with 7:33 left in the first.

