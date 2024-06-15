Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the age of 26, says his English club Millwall

LONDON (AP) — Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the age of 26. He played his club soccer for English second-tier club Millwall. Millwall announced the death of Sarkic. No further details were disclosed. Sarkic’s most recent match for Montenegro was on June 5. That was a 2-0 loss at Belgium. It was his ninth international appearance according to the Montenegro soccer federation. Millwall says “everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.