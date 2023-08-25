Montenegro, Australia, Italy and Latvia win World Cup opening games

The Basketball World Cup started Friday and Nikola Vucevic got off to a fast start. Vucevic scored 27 points as Montenegro rolled past Mexico. Other early winners were Italy, Latvia and Australia. Latvia won its first World Cup game and Australia sent a message with a 26-point win over Finland.

