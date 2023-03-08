Montas wasn’t fully healthy when traded to Yankees from A’s

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Frankie Montas says his shoulder wasn’t fully healthy when he was traded to the Yankees at the deadline last season. But the right-hander said Wednesday that he tried to push through and show his new team what he could do. Montas is now recovering from shoulder surgery that will keep him from throwing until at least late May. He 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts last season for the Yankees after being acquired from Oakland. He says he’s confident that he will be able to pitch in the second half of this season for the Yankees.

