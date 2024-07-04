Montas gets Yankee Stadium win that eluded him during time in pinstripes

NEW YORK (AP) — Frankie Montas smiled after a win at Yankee Stadium, the type of pitching performance that eluded him during his time in pinstripes. Montas ended a four-start winless streak, taking a shutout into the fifth against New York and allowing two runs over five-plus innings in the Cincinnati Reds’ 8-4 victory that finished a three-game sweep. A 31-year-old right-hander, Montas had an unsuccessful stint with the Yankees. Acquired from Oakland at the 2022 trade deadline, he struggled to a 6.35 ERA over eight starts in a season cut short by a shoulder injury. Then he missed almost the entire 2023 season following surgery.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.