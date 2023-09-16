Montana State uses fast start to subdue Stetson in 57-20 win

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Scottre Humphrey had three touchdown catches, quarterback Sean Chambers ran for two scores and Montana State dominated Stetson in a 57-20 win. The No. 3-FCS Bobcats scored five touchdowns on their first five possessions and a pick-6 by the defense created a 41-6 halftime margin. Humphrey landed in the end zone on a pair of 4-yard runs and Chambers had scoring runs of 7 and 30 yards. Humphrey added a 3-yard scoring run in the third for a 51-13 advantage. Kaleb Costner put Stetson in the end zone for its first touchdown of the day on a 4-yard run.

