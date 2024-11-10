Montana State rushes for seven touchdowns in 49-7 romp over Sacramento State

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Tommy Mellott and Julius Davis both had two of Montana State’s seven rushing touchdowns and the Bobcats rolled to a 49-7 victory over Sacramento State. Ty McCullouch raced 64 yards for a score on the third play from scrimmage and Montana State (10-0, 6-0 Big Sky Conference) — ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll — never looked back. Mellott added a 14-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Davis had a 5-yard scoring run early in the second quarter and Mellott ran it in from the 13 late to put the Bobcats up 28-0 at halftime. Carson Conklin completed 12 of 27 passes for 138 yards with one interception for Sacramento State (3-7, 1-5).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.