Montana State routs Northern Arizona 45-21 for 25th straight home win

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Tommy Mellott passed for a touchdown and rushed for another, Julius Davis added two touchdowns on the ground and Montana State beat Northern Arizona 45-21. Montana State (7-2, 5-1 Big Sky) won its 25th straight game at home. The Bobcats were coming off their first league loss since 2021, a 24-21 defeat at Idaho. Mellott was 12 of 18 for 126 yards and he carried 10 times for 107 yards for Montana State. Scottre Humphrey and Sean Chambers each had a touchdown on the ground as the Bobcats totaled 343 yards rushing and five scores.

