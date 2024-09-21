Montana State remains unbeaten with 52-13 win over Mercyhurst

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Tommy Mellott passed for three touchdowns and Montana State rolled to a big first-half lead in taking a 52-13 win over Mercyhurst. Rylan Ortt blocked a punt that Zac Crews recovered in the end zone for a 24-0 lead and Mellott added a 50-yard touchdown pass to Adam Jones, who caught the ball on the right sideline then cut left across the field in the final minute of the first half to go up 31-0. The Bobcats, ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll, outgained the Lakers 502-233, and held Mercyhurst to only 20 rushing yards.

