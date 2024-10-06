Montana State continues winning ways behind Mellott in 55-17 win over Northern Colorado

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Four of Tommy Mellott’s eight completions went for touchdowns and No. 3-ranked FCS Montana State beat Northern Colorado 55-17. Mellott finished 8-for-12 passing for 225 yards and threw touchdowns of 9, 6, 50, and 72 yards to Ryan Lonegran, Rohan Jones, Ty McCullouch and Taco Dowler, respectively. Mellott added a 13-yard scoring run with 6:16 before halftime for a 27-0 lead. Kia’i Keone threw for 247 yards and a touchdown for Northern Colorado.

