Montana State beats Montana 85-70 for third straight Big Sky Tournament title

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Robert Ford III scored 22 points and No. 5 seed Montana State beat third-seeded Montana 85-70 to win the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship and an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.Montana State (17-17) advances to the Big Dance for the third straight season and sixth time overall. Montana (23-11) was aiming for its 12th appearance after sweeping the Bobcats during the regular season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.