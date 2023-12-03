Montana rolls over Delaware 49-19, will face Furman in FCS quarterfinal

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Clifton McDowell threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Montana cruised past Delaware 49-19 in a snowy second-round matchup of the FCS Championship. Montana (11-1) has won eight in a row and will host Furman (9-2) in the quarterfinals. The game is a rematch of the 2001 title game, won by the Grizzlies 13-6. The Paladins eliminated Chattanooga 26-7 in the second round. Delaware ends its season with a 9-4 record.

