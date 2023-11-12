Montana beats Portland State 34-10 for sixth straight win and chance for outright Big Sky title

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Quarterback Clifton McDowell ran for three touchdowns, Eli Gillman added 97 yards rushing and Montana won its sixth straight game with a 34-10 victory over Portland State. Montana (9-1, 6-1), ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, will host rival and fifth-ranked Montana State (8-2, 6-1) for the outright Big Sky Conference title. McDowell finished with eight carries for 72 yards and was 9-of-14 passing for 127 yards. Dante Chachere threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Braddock in the third quarter for Portland State (4-6, 3-4).

