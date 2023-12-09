Montana advances to FCS semifinals with 35-28 victory over Furman in OT

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Junior Bergen returned two kicks for scores and Clifton McDowell threw a touchdown pass to Keelan White in overtime to send Montana to the FCS Championship semifinals with a 35-28 victory over Furman. Montana (12-1), the second seed, will host and take a nine-game win streak into its semifinal against the winner of Saturday’s matchup between No. 3 seed South Dakota and North Dakota State. The Grizzlies, making a record 27th appearance in the FCS playoffs, have won 11 straight at home and improved to 11-0 all time at home in the quarterfinals. Furman, the seventh seed, finishes 10-3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.