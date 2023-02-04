Monsanto scores 28, Wake Forest rolls past Notre Dame 81-64

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Damari Monsanto scored a career-high 28 points, making eight 3-pointers — also a career high — and Wake Forest defeated Notre Dame 81-64 to snap a four-game losing streak. Monsanto made 8 of 13 from distance and also grabbed seven rebounds. His three 3-pointers in the first half were the only 3-point makes for either team. Wake Forest hit on 6 of 7 3-pointers in the first 5:02 of the second half, building a 13-point lead when Daivien Williamson hit a 3-pointer for a 47-34 advantage. Monsanto’s seventh 3-pointer gave Wake Forest a 17-point lead with 4:27 remaining. His eighth 3 gave the Demon Deacons a 17-point lead again and capped the scoring with 41 seconds to go.

